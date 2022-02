Thrillville is brings 10 days of FUN to the Riverside County Fairgrounds

This 10-day extravaganza will have adrenaline-pumping rides, games, fair food, music, vendors, a rodeo, a circus, and entertainment for the whole family!

INDIO, CA, USA, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrillville is bringing FUN to the Riverside County Fairgrounds! This 10-day extravaganza will have adrenaline-pumping rides, your favorite carnival games, delectable food, live music, craft vendors, trapeze artists, stilt walkers, unicyclists, contortionists, jugglers, and a variety of world-class entertainment for the whole family!Join us February 18-27, 2022 for this family-friendly community event. More details including ticket pricing, promotions, and show schedules can be found at TheThrillville.com/IndioWhere: Gate 6 off Dr. Carreon Blvd. - Riverside County FairgroundsWhen: February 18-27, 2022Fair Hours:12PM Open Friday - Monday3PM Open Tuesday - ThursdayBox Office Pricing:$10 AdmissionAges 5 & Under - Free AdmissionAges 65 & Older - Free AdmissionVeterans - Free AdmissionPromo Pricing Available for Online (theThrillville.com/indio)Carnival Rides, Games, and FoodTuesday - Friday Armbands - $30Saturday, Sunday, & Monday Armbands - $35Individual ride credits will be available for purchase on-siteEntertainment provided with Admission:LIVE Shark EncounterCartoon PoodlesFlying Royal CircusPetting ZooWalk-Around MagicStilt WalkersContortionistLive Music:Voz de Mando - February 27th - Separate Ticket RequiredBone ThumpersBumptownKing Sol & The VibesdysFUNKsionLakesideLawKneePescaterritoryMetalachiNo RajaMariachi Tierra Mexicana de CoachellaESPECTACULAR JARIPEO BAILE - February 20th - Separate Ticket Required