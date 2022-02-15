Thrillville is brings 10 days of FUN to the Riverside County Fairgrounds
This 10-day extravaganza will have adrenaline-pumping rides, games, fair food, music, vendors, a rodeo, a circus, and entertainment for the whole family!INDIO, CA, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrillville is bringing FUN to the Riverside County Fairgrounds! This 10-day extravaganza will have adrenaline-pumping rides, your favorite carnival games, delectable food, live music, craft vendors, trapeze artists, stilt walkers, unicyclists, contortionists, jugglers, and a variety of world-class entertainment for the whole family!
Join us February 18-27, 2022 for this family-friendly community event. More details including ticket pricing, promotions, and show schedules can be found at TheThrillville.com/Indio
Where: Gate 6 off Dr. Carreon Blvd. - Riverside County Fairgrounds
When: February 18-27, 2022
Fair Hours:
12PM Open Friday - Monday
3PM Open Tuesday - Thursday
Box Office Pricing:
$10 Admission
Ages 5 & Under - Free Admission
Ages 65 & Older - Free Admission
Veterans - Free Admission
Promo Pricing Available for Online (theThrillville.com/indio)
Carnival Rides, Games, and Food
Tuesday - Friday Armbands - $30
Saturday, Sunday, & Monday Armbands - $35
Individual ride credits will be available for purchase on-site
Entertainment provided with Admission:
LIVE Shark Encounter
Cartoon Poodles
Flying Royal Circus
Petting Zoo
Walk-Around Magic
Stilt Walkers
Contortionist
Live Music:
Voz de Mando - February 27th - Separate Ticket Required
Bone Thumpers
Bumptown
King Sol & The Vibes
dysFUNKsion
Lakeside
LawKnee
Pescaterritory
Metalachi
No Raja
Mariachi Tierra Mexicana de Coachella
ESPECTACULAR JARIPEO BAILE - February 20th - Separate Ticket Required
