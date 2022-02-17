The Nikkei Innovation Lab develops "Nikkei IoT Smart Mirror" and collaborates with JAL
The mirror-shaped "IoT Smart Mirror: Nikkei x JAL Aomori Edition” allows users to easily check travel and traffic information as well as the latest news.TOKYO, JAPAN, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nikkei Innovation Lab, a research and development organization of Nikkei Inc., has collaborated with Japan Airlines (JAL) to create the "IoT Smart Mirror: Nikkei x JAL Aomori Edition," a mirror-shaped device with a built-in tablet terminal. This new invention allows users to easily check travel and traffic information as well as the latest news as they go about their daily lives.
The Nikkei IoT Smart Mirror resembles a conventional mirror in shape. It can function in the same way as a familiar mirror does, but instead of merely reflecting what it in front of it, the Nikkei IoT Smart Mirror simultaneously displays a variety of information on its surface.
In the past, to increase the reflectivity of a mirror, it was also necessary to increase its thickness, making it more difficult to use manually. With the technology developed by the Nikkei Innovation Lab, however, a device has now been realized that can be used as a mirror while also being operated more easily by touch.
The Nikkei IoT Smart Mirror was conceived as a new point of contact for users, who already spend a great deal of time using PCs and smartphones. The new device can display newspaper articles, stock prices, weather-related data and other types of information, customizable by the user. We believe that in the future, the Nikkei IoT Smart Mirror will be of great value in offices, beauty salons and lounges, among other locations.
With the IoT Smart Mirror: Nikkei x JAL Aomori Edition, a collaboration with JAL, you can enjoy functions that allow you to look up information on Aomori's attractions and sightseeing. You can also access "travel fortune-telling" that allows you to predict your travel destination through facial recognition. The IoT Smart Mirror: Nikkei x JAL Aomori Edition can be used to access JAL content that conveys the appeal of a given region, in addition to various forms of content from Nikkei Inc. We will continue to take on the challenge of disseminating information in new ways while utilizing the strong points of both companies.
We will be exhibiting the device at "Playable Week 2022," an event to celebrate the second anniversary of the opening of JR Takanawa Gateway Station in Minato-ku, Tokyo, from March 2 to 6. The IoT Smart Mirror: Nikkei x JAL Aomori Edition will be on display for two days from March 5 to 6.
About Nikkei Innovation Lab
The Nikkei Innovation Lab is a research and development organization of Nikkei Inc. Its objective is to lead the Nikkei Group into the future with various types of knowledge and creative ideas on the latest technologies, and to generate innovations that contribute to society at large. We will continue to conduct research and development in a wide range of areas, including artificial intelligence research applying the latest academic theories, VR and the metaverse domain.
