FmPro Migrator Server App Builder - Builds Single & Multi-User FileMaker Runtime Apps from FileMaker Pro Database Files

This new FmPro Migrator SaaS offering provides a 90% automated FileMaker conversion process with an unlimited cross-platform runtime distribution option.

Continue using FileMaker Pro to develop your solution. Build a new app on your local computer whenever you need to update your solution.” — David Simpson

FREMONT, CA, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .com Solutions Inc. announces the availability of FmPro Migrator Server App Builder. This next generature of the FmPro Migrator product line builds single-user and multi-user runtimes from FileMaker Pro 19 databases.

With this new SaaS option, we will move your FileMaker Pro database to standard SQL database servers [including MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL], but keep your editable file within FileMaker Pro. Benefit from the ease of use of FileMaker, with the robustness and scalability of a SQL database back-end. Your database will be migrated to SQL in a 90% automated process, saving you vast sums of money in redevelopment costs. After migration, any customization you need will be made by our highly experienced team. You will receive a working end user client app that connects seamlessly to the new back-end, plus the technology to rebuild the app whenever you need to apply edits from your FileMaker UI.

Features:

* New SaaS offering

* On premise and custom options also available.

* Fully customizable.

* Online and offline mobile application sync features.

* Fully automated rebuilds from your FileMaker solution after the initial build.

* Scale to thousands of users easily.

* Transfer data from FileMaker Pro files into SQL databases.

* Automated application updater included with each standalone.

* Apps available for multiple platforms and devices.

* Use FileMaker Pro to create and edit the UI, scripts, relationship graph and tables.

* Saves thousands of dollars and years of manual application development work.

Description

FmPro Migrator Server App Builder enables FileMaker Pro developers to build cross-platform, highly scalable SQL database applications from complex solution files. Each app incorporates the GUI and business logic copied over from the original FileMaker database file. Data from the original FileMaker solution is transferred over to the SQL database for immediate use within the new app.

How it Works

Drag & Drop your FileMaker database onto FmPro Migrator Server App Builder, the metadata from within the file will be automatically read and built into a new application for the platform of your choice. Within minutes, you will have a new application running on your desktop ready for testing.

4 Key Reasons It's Hard to Manually Re-Develop FileMaker Solutions

1.) FileMaker Pro databases are feature-rich closed source binary files.

2.) The DDR XML and Save as XML exports are incomplete.

3.) Obtaining metadata outside of the XML files is the only way to obtain enough info about the database.

4.) The Claris engineering team uses Agile software development principles, providing frequent feature enhancements.

3-Tier Application Deployment

Each application built by FmPro Migrator Server App Builder uses a secure REST API connection thru a web/application server to connect to the SQL database server. Users only connect with the server when needed, reducing server load and increasing the number of concurrent users which can be processed by the server. Another benefit to this implementation method is that both desktop and mobile applications also include an online/offline sync feature. Data is cached locally during offline usage and is then synced with the server once the connection is restored.

Scale-up FileMaker Solutions to Cloud Hosted Database Servers

If you’re reaching the limits with FileMaker Pro but don’t want to redevelop your solution completely, this is the service you need. Reduce the risk of redevelopment and achieve the scalability you are looking for. Significantly reduce your ongoing licensing costs for multi-user databases, with a fixed-price unlimited distribution runtime option available.

Multi-tenant solutions can be easily implemented by using separate databases on the SQL database server for each customer.

Pricing

There are different pricing models used for this SaaS service, tailored to your business needs.

Standalone runtimes can be distributed to an unlimited number of users for a fixed price. Single-user runtime apps run on desktop or mobile platforms, and store their data locally on the computer or device.

Multi-user SQL database apps run on desktop or mobile devices and connect to open-source or commercial SQL database servers. Multi-user apps include online/offline sync capability, and are licensed on a per-user basis at a significant discount compared with traditional licensing or manually rewriting the solution. Price protection is available so you can grow your business over time.

Screenshots of Converted Solutions

The converted FileMaker solutions on the website were converted with a 96% - 98% conversion rate as fully functional applications. One solution was converted from Microsoft Access to FileMaker, and was redeveloped within FileMaker.

The FM Starting Point database is the latest release of the popular CRM solution developed by Richard Carlton Consulting (with over 700K downloads).

Each project is customized to the needs of the FileMaker developer.

Open a chat session via the web page or send an email via the Contact form if you have questions.

Founded in 1999 by David Simpson in Sunny California, .com Solutions Inc. develops multi-platform graphical applications supporting FileMaker Pro, SQLite, Oracle, MySQL, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, PostgreSQL, VB6, LiveCode and Visual FoxPro developers. FmPro Script Diff, compares and edits FileMaker Pro scripts. SQLite Diff compares SQLite database schema and data. Copyright (C) 1999-2022 .com Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. FileMaker is a registered trademark of Claris International, Inc. - an Apple company. Apple, the Apple logo and macOS platforms are trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.