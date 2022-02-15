ZCode Doge NFT Launches VIP Pre Sale for Early Investors
Unique custom-made and randomly generated 3D NFT Social Avatars launched by company with solid track record creating sports prediction softwareLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Typical NFTs that are void of utility are now faced with a competitor with real-world applications and value. The Zcode Doge NFT, launched today at https://zcode.ai/zdoge9689006, carries real utility and it is also designed to explore a strong potential in the Metaverse. "We're not in this for a fast cash grab adventure. We're the real deal, offering real long-term value with multiple features," said Alberto Carrillo, founder of the Zcode Doge NFT.
Specifically, the uniqueness of each NFT lies in the fact that each Doge is unique and algorithmically generated from over 150 possible traits, including expression, headwear, clothing, and more. "All Doges are extraordinary and unique, and they can be stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on IPFS," the company representative mentioned.
The Zcode Doge NFT has been developed by the team behind ZcodeSystem.com. The company has a solid track record of creating effective sports prediction software. It now intends to strongly place its now-launched NFT primarily in the US and UK markets, in the English-speaking world, and also in Spain, Mexico, and Colombia, in the Spanish-speaking universe.
Zcode Doge can work as the user's digital identity key and open several digital doors for those holding it. It operates based on Doge, the cryptocurrency that Elon Musk has publicly endorsed and that he is using and promoting through several of his companies, such as SpaceX.
The Zcode Doge NFT is presented with three main reward tiers. The Gold Zcode Doge NFT is the first reward available to collectors and offers a key to the NFT world, being based on real utility and an existing community since 1999. Only 1000 Gold NFTs are going to be randomly minted, giving collectors the chance to win Platinum and Legendary variants.
The Platinum Zcode Doge NFT is a rare asset, with only 40 NFTs minted. It carries 3 months of Zcode VIP membership worth $600 USD and a $100 USD Masternoding program bonus with 150% compounding APY. The Legendary Zcode Doge NFT, on the other hand, will only have 10 minted NFTs. It opens up the doors for 12 months of Zcode VIP membership worth $2300 USD and to a $500 USD Masternoding program bonus with 150% compounding APY. It also awards holders an entry point into future Zcode Token Airdrop Bonuses.
"We're committed to creating real NFT value for the collectors investing in Zcode, which is why we'll also offer 60% of all Opensea royalties to active holders' wallets," Mr. Carrillo said. In addition to that, holders of the first-gen series#1 NFTs will receive giveaways and airdrops of the next-gen series#2 and series#3 NFT collections as a reward for their loyalty and support. Priority access to the staking and private pools, as well as the launch of Zcode Coin, are also in the cards for early adopters.
Interested collectors are being invited to be whitelisted by signing up at https://zcode.ai/zdoge9689006.
