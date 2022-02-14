Submit Release
STUDENT ORGANIZATIONS CELEBRATE LEGISLATIVE DAY

News Release

February 14, 2022

Students from across the state representing six of Nebraska’s Career and Technical Student Organizations visited the Capitol February 8th in celebration of CTSO Legislative Day.

The event helped students develop a better understanding of state government and the Nation’s only unicameral. While at the Capitol, students met with state leaders and attended legislative hearings and CTSO State Officers were recognized during floor debate by state senators.

Participants also had a chance to meet with Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew L. Blomstedt and members of the State Board of Education.

More information about Nebraska’s CTE programs and CTSOs can be found online at: https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/revision-of-career-technical-student-organizations-ctsos/

