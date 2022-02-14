Submit Release
Intern Nebraska Grant Application Period Opens February 15, 2022

Starting February 15, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will begin accepting applications for the 2022 cycle of the Intern Nebraska (InternNE) grant program. The last day to submit applications is March 15, 2022.

Eligible to for-profit and not-for-profit businesses located in Nebraska, InternNE grants can help companies offset the costs of hiring new interns.

InternNE grants can reimburse up to 50% of an intern’s wages, up to $5,000 per internship. Students who are currently enrolled full-time or who have recently graduated from a Nebraska institute of higher education, or who are at least juniors in high school, are considered eligible interns under the program.

Since the program’s inception, InternNE grants have helped almost 700 companies create more than 3,000 internships. To apply directly, visit https://internne.com.

Program requirements, application guidelines, frequently asked questions and more information about the InternNE program can be found on DED’s InternNE webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/business/intern-nebraska/.

For additional information, contact InternNE coordinator, Rose Baker, at rose.baker@nebraska.gov or 402-471-1559.

