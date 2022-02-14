Commission Returns to Nashville for February 17-18 Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will return to Nashville and the Ray Bell Region II Building for a two-day February meeting. The Thursday, Feb. 17 session starts at 1 p.m. The Friday, Feb. 18 meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will present its final recommendations for the 2022-23 migratory game bird hunting seasons which the commission will vote upon in Friday’s session. The preliminary recommendations were made at the January meeting and are for the statewide season dates and bag limits which fall within federal frameworks. There are no changes to the federal frameworks and will reflect only date changes. The proclamation does not include any regulations regarding seasons on wildlife management areas.

A summary of the post season survey of waterfowl hunters will be made. Waterfowl hunters had the opportunity to comment on the recently completed waterfowl season.

The TFWC will elect its officers for 2022-23. Chairman Jim Ripley earlier appointed a nominating committee which will make its recommendations at the meeting to be followed by a full commission vote.

The commission will announce its second Legacy Award winner. The award was established in 2021 to show appreciation for service and dedication to the people and wildlife in Tennessee.

The 2021 Tennessee winner of the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA) Officer of the Year will be introduced to the commission. Sgt. Brad Bagwell from TWRA Region II who works primarily in Cheatham County received the honor last summer.

The Bob Hatcher Ornithologist Scholarship winner will be present at the meeting. The scholarship is named in honor of Bob Hatcher, who served the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for 38 years, which included the Non-Game and Endangered Species Coordinator from 1987 until 2001. He initiated the state bald eagle recovery efforts in the early 1980s.

