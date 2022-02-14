Heath Consultants Closes Large Equipment Sale to Diversified Energy Company PLC
The sale included over 500 hand-held methane emissions detection devicesHOUSTON , UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heath Consultants Incorporated, a leader in natural gas (methane) detection and technology services for almost 90 years, announced the completion of a large equipment sale to Diversified Energy Company PLC that will enable their company to expand its emissions detection capabilities.
Diversified purchased over 500 of Heath's hand-held methane emissions detection devices for use primarily in its Appalachia operating area, which will complement the company's demonstrated operational focus on environmental stewardship. Portable methane emissions detection devices will empower Diversified's personnel to identify and remediate emissions otherwise undetectable using traditional techniques.
The sale included a combination of the highly successful RMLD-CS™, GT-44 Series multi-application instruments and associated instrument calibration systems. The RMLD-CS is an intrinsically safe, highly advanced technology capable of detecting methane leaks remotely utilizing tunable diode laser absorption spectroscopy (TDLAS).
The GT-44 Series are multi-application instruments, satisfying the needs of field technicians within a single unit. The GT-44 will be used for natural gas leak detection with PPM, LEL and Volume Gas. "Heath's innovative products have led to safer survey practices for both gas utilities and within our field services division. These breakthroughs in technology are due in large part to the efforts of our engineering and marketing experts who research and develop new products and services through strategic partnerships with well-recognized research and development organizations and industry trade associations," said a spokesperson for Heath.
Heath Consultants is a family-owned business founded in 1933. Milton Heath Sr. started out providing line clearing services to New England utilities. Now, three generations later, the company is still owned and operated by the Heath family, and their reputation for quality products has reached across the U.S.
Heath partners with well-recognized research and development organizations and industry trade associations to provide state-of-the-art products and services to various utility markets, including products specifically designed to detect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and services for environmental safety. Heath is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
Heath is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit heathus.com.
Diversified is a Birmingham, Alabama-based independent energy company.
