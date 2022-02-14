Kickstarter Campaign Underway for New Ocean Sun Plant Light That Brings Sunlight Indoors
The light is designed and made in the United StatesSEATTLE , OH, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start-up Ocean Sun’s Plant Light, an elegant work- and grow light that brightens homes, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the project for local production.
Plant ownership increased dramatically during the pandemic. Emily J. Sullivan wrote for NBC News, “Fueled by polished Instagram oases and the need to channel care and attention... somewhere amid COVID-19 lockdowns, pandemic plant enthusiasts are filling the voids in their social life – and apartments – with an influx of flora.”
One challenge with indoor plants is getting the correct amount of natural light. Buildings and windows can’t easily be changed, but adding a grow light makes it easier to care for indoor plants and allows plant owners more options to place plants throughout the home.
People have been spending much more time in their homes and asking their homes to be much more than they ever have been. Many people have shifted to working part-time in the office or working entirely from home. But not all homes or apartments provide great natural light. Natural light improves sleep patterns, helps with focus and productivity, and makes people happier.
Allan M. Moss, Head of Outreach for Ocean Sun, said, “Our light does well as a work or reading light. The majority of our early users reported feeling more energetic after using our light because our miniature sun is quite a bit like the real deal.”
The Ocean Sun Plant Light can be easily added to any space with little to no natural light to fill the area with a beautiful sunlight glow. It is a warm light similar to sunlight and has an elegant, timeless design. Each light comes with a custom USB-C stand cable and offers an open design, allowing for the use of any cable. Designed to help plants thrive and provide flicker-free lighting, the light has a precision-machined, aluminum shell.
Ariella from New York City said, “At first I thought there was no way [Ocean Sun] could be so useful, but now it’s my go-to work light, and my Jasmine is blooming like never before!”
Andy from Andy's Orchids, one of the top specialty orchid growers in the world, added, “Very nice, I love it.”
Ocean Sun is lightweight at only 26 grams without the cable, compact at 2.2 square inches and powerful, offering 317 PPFD over 48 square inches. The light is also tremendously energy-efficient, using only 7.5 watts, a cost of less than $0.06 per day in California.
Each light is made in Washington with the highest-quality materials available and Ocean Sun is committed to reusability and sustainability, as the local production house produces no waste, except for small amounts of elemental metal and packaging materials, which are recycled. The company also takes a community-based approach to creating its product, continuously investing in the people and local businesses.
For more information and to contribute to the campaign, visit shorturl.at/evRWX.
