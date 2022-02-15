TOP IT COMPANIES JOIN FORCES
Vijilan Security Partners with IT By Design to Detect and Remediate Cyberattacks for Managed Service ProvidersAVENTURA, FLA., UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combined specialized operators of security and network operations will boost businesses’ security resiliency
Leading security monitoring company Vijilan Security today announced it has partnered with IT By Design (ITBD) to create a unified managed extended detection and response firm, to be known as mXDR.
The strategic partnership provides a turnkey solution to detect, analyze and investigate cyberattacks, as well as to respond through threat containment, eradication and remediation to Managed Service Providers (MSP).
“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, cybersecurity efforts must follow suit. With Security Operations Centers (SOC) and Network Operations Centers (NOC) at the core of MSPs’ offense against threats, we will make sure that we can handle anything that comes our way,” said Kevin Nejad, the CEO of Vijilan Security.
“The benefits of this joint partnership are time to value, threat intel and hunting, improved collaboration, managed extended detection and response, automation and orchestration, and faster mean time to detect and respond,” Nejad added.
Vijilan is a premium security monitoring, detection and response vendor, known for its U.S.- based security operations of 24x7 SOC services, cloud native security information and event management, and highly skilled security analysts and incidents responders.
“Responding to security incidents does not happen in isolation. This partnership allows us to take advantage of the power of talent that exists within our SOC/NOC operations and the tools used by both organizations,” said Sunny Kaila, founder and global CEO of ITBD. “We realize the significant gap that exists in the cybersecurity space. We are going to design a modular program that allows security and network professionals to learn and grow as quickly as they can while combating threats autonomously.”
“Given the strong culture of both companies and our obsessions with MSPs, we will make sure the team that delivers the services is best fit for personality, team culture and desired capabilities,” Kaila added.
ITBD is the nation's largest privately held Master Managed Services Provider (MMSP), known for its global operations of 24x7 NOC services and dedicated engineers. It is highly regarded in the industry as the leading outsourced Network Management and Operations service provider. ITBD provides optimized network and security solutions for the most elite Managed Service Providers in the U.S. and around the world. They have developed strong relationships with MSPs and have developed a comprehensive program to not only help MSPs grow their businesses but to find success with one of the major challenges that the industry faces today, talent shortages.
With an upward trend of attacks in the last several years, in part due to increased remote workers, the global pandemic and economic changes, ITBD and Vijilan are going to bring talent, technology and well-developed methodologies for both SOC and NOC operations to the masses.
“The MSP market demands sophisticated operations and high expectations of both network and security operations. Innovation in the MSP segment requires detection and response capabilities beyond endpoint agents, and should include network and cloud applications,” said Javid Khan, Chief Technology Officer and Integrator at ITBD. “Both ITBD and Vijilan are going to provide customized delivery experience with dedicated teams of security analysts, incident responders and partner support specialists who work within a given vertical and geography and are intimately tailored to the MSP’s environments.”
About Vijilan Security
Vijilan was founded in 2014 as a U.S.-based LLC specializing in cybersecurity threat management. With over 15 years of experience in security monitoring, we have perfected the art of detection, monitoring and reporting security incidents. Hundreds of MSPs focusing in finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing and government rely on Vijilan’s security solutions to deliver insightful information to MSPs and MSSPs in the U.S. and around the world.
About IT By Design
After two decades as a technology services provider – first as an MSP, then a Master MSP, and now a services leader – we understand the challenges our customers face when looking for great talent. As the MSP talent authority, we offer fellow MSPs technical and operational talent “as a service” to help them scale, improve customer service and drive profitability.
