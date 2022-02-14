Introducing That Music Fest at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. A Celebration of North Carolina Music

Our focus at That Station is on Music & Community and there is no better way to do that than to bring these two things together for an incredible weekend of live music!” — Chris Edge

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitol Broadcasting Company announced today the launch of a new outdoor music festival featuring two-days of live music showcasing 12 headlining bands and over 20 artists. The inaugural That Music Fest will take place on June 24 and June 25, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. That Music Fest will be two days of local music with thousands of fans and promises to be the North Carolina music event of 2022. That Music Fest is driven by Capitol Broadcasting’s local award-winning Americana station That Station. “Our focus at That Station is on Music & Community and there is no better way to do that than to bring these two things together for an incredible weekend of live music!” said Chris Edge, Program Director, That Station.

A two-day showcase of nationally recognized North Carolina artists

Separating itself from most festival and concert events, That Music Fest is unique in that all the nationally touring bands are from and/or reside in North Carolina. That Music Fest have curated a spectacular lineup of the best talent from right here in the old North state. The main stage acts feature Mountain Goats originally formed in California but now call Durham home with their Bull City based record label -Merge Records, The Grammy Award winning Steep Canyon Rangers are based in Asheville/Brevard, Mipso was established in Chapel Hill while attending high school, and American Aquarium is stationed in Raleigh; Delta Rae is a band of Southern story tellers from Durham, Chatham County Line is a staple of the North Carolina music scene for over two decades, and Rissi Palmer is a Country, Pop, R&B/Soul, Songwriter artist living in Durham. Other main stage bands include 2017 North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Inductee originally from Troutman Jim Lauderdale, and Boulevards was born in Carolina Mud, jubilantly mixing soul, country, jazz, hip-hop, indie rock, and every other style of music played in the Tarheel State. Dillon Fence is a rock band from Chapel Hill and a staple of the triangle music scene in the 90’s, Yarn is a Raleigh and Brooklyn based band who has been Grammy balloted four times and will bring it’s “Yarmy” of fans, and Raleigh’s Violet Bell with Lizzy Ross on vocals and Omar Ruiz-Lopez fiddle, guitar, banjo, and harmonies draw on a thread of untamable energy and natural magic passed down through generations of storytelling. “Our state is rich with some of the most talented performers and music lovers,” said Sammy Simpson, Radio Brand/Content Manager for Capitol Broadcasting. “We’re focused on uniting the entire community to produce one unforgettable local music celebration.”

The venue will also provide a unique environment for That Music Fest with the main stage on the baseball field of the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, a second stage on Jackie’s Landing, and an acoustic performance area in the main concourse. “We couldn’t be more excited about hosting the inaugural That Music Fest at the DBAP,” said Mike Birling, Vice-President Baseball Operations for the Durham Bulls. “Bringing so many great North Carolina bands in one setting is going to be memorable.”

Tickets On-Sale Friday, February 18 at 10am EST

That Music Fest two-day ticket pricing starts at $75 for the seating bowl or $90 for on field general admission access plus service charges. VIP and Suite options are also available for purchase. Tickets go on-sale at 10am on Friday, February 18, 2022, and may be secured by visiting www.ThatMusicFest.com. This is the first of several announcements revealing the wide array of showcasing artists who will perform at That Music Fest. Production and artist management for That Music Fest is provided by Deep South Entertainment

For more information on That Music Fest:

www.ThatMusicFest.com

