Boscola Announces Over $1.5 Million in Funding to Support Small Businesses

BETHLEHEM − February 14, 2022 – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that $1,562,500 in grant funding has been awarded by the Commonwealth to aid small businesses in the Lehigh Valley that have experienced an interruption in their operations, supply chain and workforce. The funding through the Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act has been approved to the Lehigh University Small Business Development Center, which will provide grants of up to $100,000 to businesses in Northampton and Lehigh Counties.

“This funding will provide critical capital to Lehigh Valley businesses that have been negatively impacted by the economic conditions brought about by the pandemic such as interrupted business operations, disruptions to supply chains and workforce issues,” Boscola said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities. Funding such as this helped mom and pop, main street businesses survive during the pandemic and continued support is needed to help them thrive.”

Grants through this funding will focus on Lehigh Valley businesses that were created in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and historically disadvantaged business owners with restricted access to capital.

The Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act is funding made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to assist communities in preventing, preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic within their borders. Funding for this grant is through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s Partnerships for Regional Economic Performance Program, whose purpose is “to encourage regional coordination of economic development efforts and superior customer service to the business community as part of a comprehensive, statewide economic development delivery strategy.”

