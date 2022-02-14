ATTENTION PRO ATHLETES: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Initiates Fraud Investigation
In Light of Darryl Cohen’s Fraudulent Misconduct at Morgan StanleyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes notifies NBA, MLB, and other professional athletes to protect themselves against securities fraud in light of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s (“FINRA”) bar of Darryl Matthew Cohen, who is a former Morgan Stanley financial adviser. Cohen was registered with Morgan Stanley from June 2015 to April 2021 in Westlake Village, CA, and he was a part of the firm’s Global Sports Entertainment Group. Before joining Morgan Stanley, Cohen was registered at Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC in Westlake Village, CA.
In December 2021, FINRA rendered a decision (Docket/Case No. 2020066797301) wherein Cohen was barred from the securities industry based on findings that he failed to respond fully and completely to FINRA’s requests seeking documents and information in connection with an investigation into possible conversion and improper use of customer funds. FINRA found that some of Cohen's customers at Morgan Stanley filed arbitration claims against the firm, alleging, among other things, that Cohen had mismanaged their accounts and engaged in selling away through the facilitation of loans to third parties.
According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Brokerage firms, such as Morgan Stanley, are responsible for supervising the activities of its financial advisers, including the improper use of customer funds, and the failure to do so may result in liability.”
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices of ex-Morgan Stanley broker Daryl Cohen concerning improper use of customer funds for potential FINRA violations, including a failure to supervise. Former customers of Darryl Cohen with losses in excess of $250,000, and those who have information relating to the manner in which he handled customer accounts, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report.
KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $228 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
