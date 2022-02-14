Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,628 in the last 365 days.

Senate Approves Consumer Protection Bills

Trenton – Today the Senate approved two bills that would increase consumer protections for New Jersey drivers.

 

The first bill, S-906, sponsored by Senator Patrick Diegnan, would allow residents to designate a beneficiary in the form of a “transfer on death” (TOD) title in the event that they pass away.

 

“Currently, the process of trying to inherit a car after a family member’s passing is arduous and costly without a will,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex). “Less than half of adults living in the United States currently have a will, but for many families, especially those that are low-income, a motor vehicle is one of the major assets the family may have. With this bill, we will be able to offer New Jersey drivers a quicker, easier and cost-efficient way to transfer a vehicle without probate court approval.”

 

Under the bill, the transfer would be subject to the rights of all lien holders, whether created before, simultaneously with, or after the creation of the TOD interest. A trust is eligible to be a beneficiary of a TOD title.

 

The second bill, S-646, sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson and Senator Declan O’Scanlon, would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation.

 

“Currently, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority are not required by law to check whether a vehicle owner has a valid E-ZPass account before issuing a notice of violation,” said Senator Johnson (D-Bergen). “While the New Jersey Turnpike Authority claims to have its contractors check for a valid account prior to issuing a fine, many E-ZPass customers still claim that they are charged violation fees. By requiring both entities to check before issuing a fine, residents will no longer be charged unnecessary fees and will not have to deal with the inconvenience of contesting those fees.”

 

As long as the account holder has up-to-date and accurate account information, they will not be liable for a violation that was incurred and would instead only pay the toll amount.

 

The bills were both released from the Senate by a vote of 34-0.

You just read:

Senate Approves Consumer Protection Bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.