Meril R. Smith Writes An Introspective Read About The Worldwide Pandemic in 2020
EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 has been destructive to everybody, one way or another. It has halted routines and ended lives, yet nobody at the beginning ever knew how to live through it.
This deadly virus has compelled millions of people around the world to stay at home and grasp the moment to reflect on the world’s status quo and future.
Author Meril R. Smith pens “Have We Found Our Better Selves?: (What We Can Learn from Covid-19)”, a thought-provoking book that urges readers to understand the world amidst a pandemic-induced worldwide lockdown.
“For some people, this may be a shocking statement: ‘As much as you might think, we are not returning to the 'old normal' of 2019.’”, Smith says.
In “Have We Found Our Better Selves?: (What We Can Learn from Covid-19)”, Smith offers practical advice and tips on how to deal and live through a world struck by a pandemic.
“The book provides intelligent, practical guidance for all concerned with the new lifestyle template that Covid has imposed,” Barbara Bamberger Scott of The US Review of Books states about the book.
Meril R. Smith spent his childhood with the children of migrant farmworkers and kids born in Japanese internment camps at the end of World War II. His exposure to people from all walks of life at such a young age garnered him a deeper understanding of the world.
Aside from authoring this book, Smith has an unparalleled experience as a spacecraft controller. He enjoys research and has a good sense of humor.
Smith adds, “May this book serve as a guide for families who have survived the COVID-19 pandemic and gained insight into their better selves. The book is filled with stories about people, young and old, which have taken time to examine what is really important and stepped up to help their fellow citizens and their communities.”
