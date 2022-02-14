Ilham Aliyev laid foundation for two enterprises in Aghdam Industrial Park

On February 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a groundbreaking ceremony for two enterprises in the Aghdam Industrial Park.

Acting Chairman of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones Elshad Nuriyev informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work to be done.

The Aghdam Industrial Park occupies an area of 190 hectares. Five business entities have already been registered as residents of the Industrial Park.

Smartpoint LLC, a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park, will organize the production of light poles and other devices powered by alternative and renewable energy sources (mainly solar energy) as part of a project to be implemented here. The investment cost of the project is AZN 9.1 million. The enterprise will produce 21,000 light poles and other devices with a capacity of 40 megawatts per year. The enterprise will create 80 permanent jobs.

Another resident, Dadash-N LLC, will manufacture a variety of synthetic carpets as part of a project to be implemented in the Industrial Park. The investment cost of the project is AZN 9.5 million. The enterprise will manufacture 700 thousand square meters of carpets a year. The enterprise will create 60 permanent jobs.

The head of state laid the foundation for the two enterprises.