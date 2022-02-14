President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the 210-bed Aghdam District Central Hospital.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work to be done. The hospital will occupy an area of more than 6 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the hospital.