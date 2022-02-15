TV & Film Star & Producer David A.R. White to Begin Shooting the Streaming video on demand series REVELATION ROAD
This series is based on the highly successful Revelation Road trilogy of films, and I cannot wait for fans to see it ”LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Peak www.pinnaclepeakpictures.com
— David A.R. White
Co-Founder, film star, and film producer David A.R. White, www.davidarwhite.com announced today he is beginning production in South Africa of his new SVOD Series “REVELATION ROAD” , based on the 3 highly successful films that White’s Pure Flix team produced of the same name.
White will start shooting February 20, 2022 in and around Cape Town, South Africa, joining White in the cast will be Brian Bosworth, Tanya Van Graan, Andrea Logan and Bruce Marchiano.
White is Executive Producer along with Michael Scott and Jim Amaduri, the series is directed by Gabriel Sabloff.
The series will shoot for the next 3 months, Revelation Road is a Pinnacle Peak Pictures Production in association with Affirm/Sony.
ABOUT REVELATION ROAD
As the world ends…his story begins, Revelation Road: The Series, chronicles the epic journey of Josh McManus ( David A.R.White) across the shattered American landscape in the Biblical end-of-days.
Josh rides the knife-blade of destiny, pulled by forces of both good and evil-trying to uncover the mysteries of his shadowed past and his place in the future. This apocalyptic, action packed adventure show is one not to be missed.
About David A.R. White & Pinnacle Peak Pictures
ABOUT PINNACLE PEAK PICTURES AKA PPP:
Pinnacle Peak Pictures is a leading faith and family-friendly film production and distribution studio created in 2005 by DAVID A.R.WHITE, Russell Wolfe & Michael Scott. The studio is responsible for breakout theatrical films including THE God’s Not Dead FRANCHISE, The Case for Christ, and most recently Redeeming Love.
The mission of Pinnacle Peak Pictures is to establish themselves as a full-service production and distribution company focusing on theatrical film and international TV & video distribution in the family and inspirational marketplace. It is their goal to tell stories that are not only entertaining and compelling, but to do so in a way that the whole family can enjoy.
