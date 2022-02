Raahul Jatin's New Single “BATAO NA” takes the Jatin-Lalit Legacy forward

Singer-Composer Raahul Jatin features in "Batao Na" with Argentinian Model Rocio De La Grana Singer-Composer Raahul Jatin Raahul with his Legendary Father Music Composer Jatin Pandit

This Valentine Season, A Young Millionaire disguises as a Driver to win his Love

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the success of ‘Bin Tere’, ‘Yaadein Aane Lagi’ and ‘Aankhon Ke Ishaare’ singer-composer Raahul Jatin is all set to hit the music charts with his new original single, titled ‘ Batao Na ’. In this lighthearted song, Raahul shares the screen with Argentinian model-actress Rocio De La Grana. Harper Gahunia has directed the breezy music video and Jatin Pandit has written the lyrics. Raahul has sung, composed and produced the music of this easygoing melody.His father is Jatin Pandit, of the legendary Jatin-Lalit duo; composers of romantic songs like Pehla Nasha, Vaada Raha Sanam, Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam, Bahon Ke Darmiyan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Strong melody has always been their forte. Raahul has inherited the melodious genes and is continuing to take the legacy forward. Commenting on the same Raahul says, “Honestly speaking my journey has just begun and I have a long way to go. There is just no comparison with legends of their caliber. All I can say is that I love making music, keeping good melody in mind and singing it soulfully. Music is an integral part of my life and hopefully “Batao Na” will please my fans and followers.”Talking about the song, Raahul says, "We shot 'Batao Na' in the beautiful locales of Anaheim Hills, California with the backdrop of a majestic mansion. I portray a wealthy tech millionaire entrepreneur, who falls in love with a girl at first sight and who disguises as a driver to win the girl. There are some light-hearted, funny & naughty situations in the song. It was fun playing a driver’s character. I had an amazing time working with Rocio. She is a very talented, her expressions are precise and overall a cooperative & chilled person.I wanted the song to have very simple, easy-to-understand lyrics that anyone could relate to. Every guy at some point must have asked the girl he loves whether or not she loves him back. That is why I felt the hook line 'Batao Na' was right for the songFor most of my songs, I compose the melody first and then work on the music production. However for 'Batao Na', I worked on the rhythm first and then came up with the tune. I have produced this song as well in my studio. Over all it has been a satisfying experience for me. I hope everyone likes the song and watches the video."With Raahul’s lively vocals, beautiful and joyful melody, breezy lyrics by Jatin Pandit “Batao Na” is seasoned with all the ingredients of a fun-filled tale.

