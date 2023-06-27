RAAHUL JATIN IS COMMITTED TO TAKE THE MUSIC MAESTRO JATIN PANDIT'S LEGACY FORWARD.
Churning Melodious & Soulful tunes is my passion
I am committed to taking forward my father Jatin Pandit's legacy and contributing to the rich cultural heritage of our country.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RAAHUL JATIN- SINGER/ COMPOSER
— Raahul Jatin
Raahul Jatin is an Indian singer, and music composer known for his soulful, romantic music. The singer isn't just gifted with a mellifluous voice, but is also blessed with good looks!
Learning music & singing from a very young age, Raahul has also explored and held aspirations in the fields of Film Making, Acting, and Designing cars. He is a very good dancer, with formal training from The Shiamak Daver Academy, and also excels in gymnastics.
As goes the trait of many great musicians, with music in his DNA from generations, Raahul started discovering his natural and prodigious ability to compose original music by himself and considered to pursue music professionally. Raahul composes, sings and produces his own music. Raahul is a live wire on stage. He has performed for several big events in India and all over the world, both on stage and Television, and mesmerized the audience with his soulful voice and personality.
Raahul narrates "My passion for singing and composing music is deeply rooted in my soul. Ever since I was a child, I was exposed to the world of music and it has always fascinated me. I find that music is a language that transcends all boundaries and connects people from all walks of life. It has the power to heal, uplift and inspire, and I feel privileged to be able to create music that resonates with people.
My biggest inspiration has always been my father, Jatin Pandit. He has always been a guiding force for me and has instilled in me a strong work ethic and a deep love for music. I am committed to taking forward his legacy and contributing to the rich cultural heritage of our country.
Apart from singing and composing, I also have a natural ability to dance. I feel that dancing is a form of expression that complements music perfectly. It allows me to connect with my audience in a more visceral way and create a complete sensory experience. I am constantly striving to improve my craft and push the boundaries of what is possible.
Overall, my goal as a musician is to create music that touches people's hearts and inspires them to dream big. I believe that music has the power to change the world and I am dedicated to using my talents to make a positive impact".
Raahul debuted with his independent single ‘Aankhon Ke Ishaare’ for Zee Music which he composed, sung and featured in.
https://youtu.be/N7w9huthDb0
"Tere Liye" - The soothing and heartfelt vocals of Raahul Jatin serenade you in this romantic ballad that will make you fall in love all over again. The song is dedicated to the iconic couple of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The song received a lot of appreciation even from the duo it's dedicated to.
"Humnasheen" - The dreamy and ethereal sounds of "Humnasheen", captures the essence of longing and desire. Many compared the song's raw essence to that of John Legend's All of Me.
https://youtu.be/bLvpdBN4R4A
"Batao Na" - The raw emotions of love and heartbreak in this soulful and introspective track will resonate with anyone who has ever been in love.
https://youtu.be/rhMisewVNOk
"Janta ki Jaan" - One can groove to the beats of this high-energy anthem that celebrates the spirit of Bigg Boss 16 second runner up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary! The song was written and sung in a matter of hours and is one of the most hit songs by Raahul!
"Rangeela" - Made and released during Holi 2023, the colorful and upbeat melodies of "Rangeela" transport you to a world of fun and celebration, where nothing else matters but living in the moment.
"Bin Tere" - The melancholic yet uplifting melody of "Bin Tere", speaks to the pain of separation and the hope of reunion.
https://youtu.be/cW76rk5eqhI
“Madhoshiyaan”- is a Hindi romantic number written and composed by the legendary music composer Jatin Pandit and sung by singer Raahul Jatin. The song has the essence of a nostalgic '90s era given its simple lyrics and effortlessly beautiful melody. A collaboration between the father-son duo is rather beautiful and makes up for a soulful listen
“Prabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar” and "Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai" - The motivational lyrics of this spiritual song inspire you to chase your dreams and seize the day with all your might. Both songs in collaboration between Raahul and his dear father, the legendary Jatin Pandit during the Covid period.
"Dhadakte Rehna" - The catchy and upbeat rhythm of "Dhadakte Rehna" energizes you and keeps you moving forward, no matter what challenges come your way.
https://youtu.be/z0Q_PaoEozo
“Baji Baji Bansuri Baji”- A foot tapping Navratri Song.
"Yaadein Aane Lagi" - The bittersweet nostalgia of "Yaadein Aane Lagi", a song that captures the beauty and pain of remembering the past while looking towards the future.
"Chand Mere Channa"- A soulful romantic song featuring Shannon K. The song represents a beautiful fusion of both singers individual musical journeys and a celebration of the legacies passed down to them by their legendary fathers Jatin Pandit and Kumar Sanu. The song has hit over a million views and has been greatly appreciated by the fans.
"Happy Fathers Day"- A soul-stirring song as a heartfelt tribute to his father, the legendary Jatin Pandit on Father's Day 2023
https://youtu.be/zy3URk4v4qY
The singer keeps his social media followers engaged with covers of famous Bollywood songs- that never fail to impress his fans.
All his songs reflect his persona, setting his music a class apart.
