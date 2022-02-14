Nation’s Largest Tax Lien and Tax Deed Investing Management Conference to be Held March 9-11 in Hollywood, Florida
Attendees will learn strategies for successful tax lien and tax deed investing management in the post-pandemic economy.
As the country emerges from the pandemic, we are closely monitoring various trends such as inflation, interest rates, housing shortages, and new legislation which will impact America’s tax sales.”JUPITER, FL, US, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) today announced it will hold its 25th Annual Conference March 9-11, 2022, at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. The three-day event will focus on strategies for successful tax lien and tax deed investing management in a post-pandemic economy.
— Bradley Westover, NTLA Executive Director
“As the country emerges from the pandemic, we are closely monitoring various trends such as inflation, interest rates, housing shortages, and new legislation which will impact America’s tax sales,” said NTLA Executive Director Bradley Westover. “No one can predict the future, but one thing is certain – this conference will prepare attendees for a more successful 2022 and beyond.”
The NTLA Annual Conference kicks off Wednesday, March 9 with a free workshop about tax lien and tax deed investing for anyone new to the space. Wednesday evening highlights networking with two signature events - the First Timers’ Meet & Greet and the Opening Night Reception, sponsored by Tax Sale Resources.
“Networking is critical to success in the highly competitive tax sale industry,” said Brian Seidensticker, CEO of Tax Sale Resources. “This Annual Conference offers hours networking designed to give attendees ample opportunity to meet industry experts from across the country.”
The NTLA Annual Conference and Meeting continues Thursday, March 10 with a variety of programming including keynote speaker Chad Porter who will deliver an inspirational message of perseverance, Sherman Antitrust training from Stephanie Raney, an attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, and state-specific investing sessions. The conference wraps up Friday, March 11 with important legislative updates and a closing keynote by Elliott Eisenberg, PhD., the Bowtie Economist, who will discuss the state of the economy.
To learn more about the NTLA Annual Conference and Meeting including the full agenda, sponsorship opportunities, registration, and hotel information, please visit www.NTLAConference.com.
About the National Tax Lien Association (NTLA)
The NTLA is the only national non-profit trade association dedicated to America's tax sale industry. As the industry's centralized voice, the NTLA promotes the benefits of tax lien and tax deed investing as reliable income for municipal, county and state budgets. NTLA is also America’s trusted educator, providing unbiased, quality education and a path to the only professional designation in the tax sale industry, Certified Tax Lien Professional (CTLP)®. For more information, please visit www.ntla.org.
About Tax Sale Resources
Tax Sale Resources (TSR) is a nationwide data, analytics and software service provider for the tax sale industry. TSR was founded in 2010, with the goal of revolutionizing the tax sale industry by making upcoming auction information, auction listings and property data easily accessible to investors. TSR currently processes data for over 5,000 counties and municipalities annually and makes this data available in standardized formats and on underwriting platforms. For more information, please visit www.taxsaleresources.com.
