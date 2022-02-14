St John Bosco High School Announces Launch of Online Classes
SJB Global to offer online classes worldwide
I am excited that this new online initiative will allow us to extend our Salesian education to students throughout the world.”BELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is excited to announce the launch of SJB Global, a new, innovative online learning opportunity for current and prospective students. With 20 years of experience in the field of online learning, Diane Gihring will be leading the way to build flexible and affordable paths for students to take college preparatory classes and earn their high school diploma, whether they’re on campus or across the globe. There will be several online options for students including health, summer classes for remediation and advancement, and online classes during the school year. Online educational opportunities provide flexibility for students pursuing their passions in sports, STEM, and the arts. FLEX students have room in their day for travel, training, competitions, auditions or any other specialized interest they may have. SJB Global’s individualized education will offer both traditional and online classroom experiences.
— Dr. Brian Wickstrom, President/CEO
As a Catholic school operating under the religious order of the Salesians, St. John Bosco is committed to a tradition of educating with reason, religion and loving kindness. “I am excited that this new online initiative will allow us to extend our Salesian education to students throughout the world,” said Brian Wickstrom, President/CEO. The spirit of a Salesian education will be infused in all online courses and will continue to be an essential aspect of the Bosco experience for students on campus and anywhere in the world.
SJB Global opens summer 2022 with Health, Algebra I, Geometry, and many classes to follow.
