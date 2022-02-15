UP’s latest Creative Hub, UP Gothenburg is now up and running
As the fourth Creative Hub for UP THERE, EVERYWHERE in Sweden and 15th around the globe, UP Gothenburg expands UP’s Swedish footprint to the West Coast.
“The greater Gothenburg region is home to some of Sweden’s finest companies, so it should come as no surprise that as UP looks to further expand the agency across the world, we're opening there." ”GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UP THERE, EVERYWHERE, the world’s first global, cloud-based branding, marketing and advertising agency, has chosen Gothenburg, Sweden, for the launch of its latest Creative Hub – the agency’s fourth in Sweden and 15th around the globe.
What makes Gothenburg special? It’s home to much of Sweden’s export industry and famous international brands from Volvo and Essity to SKF, Mölnlycke Health Care and many more. With these companies all tightly concentrated in a relatively small area, the Swedish West Coast is both very local and very global at the same time.
“The greater Gothenburg region is home to some of Sweden’s finest companies, so it should come as no surprise that as UP looks to further expand the agency across the world, the opening of the latest UP Creative Hub is in Gothenburg,” states Lawrence Masle, CEO of UP. “UP is already working with a number of companies based in Gothenburg and is looking forward to further serving the region with its full-service agency offering. Not to mention the advantages of our digital, time- and cost-efficient ways of working.”
Close contact, far reach
With its unique cloud-based approach and e-ployment model (which gathers a community of experts around the globe to work together as one agency), UP members are experienced working with client-focused project teams that span the globe from Europe to Asia to the USA.
Gothenburg now has a full-service, international agency that can offer both a local and global approach to leverage the region’s unique character. UP Gothenburg provides a local presence with experienced, strategic and creative professionals who know the customers and their business, along with access to a global community of over 200 specialists who can help address the challenges of branding, marketing and advertising projects in any market around the world.
Growing UP together
UP Gothenburg is headed by Account Manager Camilla Nordström and Creative Director Linus Bergkvist. Nordström is an experienced account manager who has worked with both small local businesses and large global companies, such as Caterpillar, SCA and Elvaco. Bergkvist is a seasoned, yet playful Art Director and designer with over 30 years in the advertising business, including experience from the app industry and helping create start-ups. The duo are joined by copywriter Simon Copley, who has experience on both the client and agency side of the business, and focuses on English (British, American or International) copywriting.
For UP, working across cultures and with members around the globe comes second nature. Indeed, it is part of the DNA of the cloud-based agency. “The magic happens when different people with different knowledge and competences meet and mix together,” said Nordström.
The UP Gothenburg Creative Hub is located at Amoeba Creative Spaces, Tredje Långgatan 13D, 41303 Gothenburg, Sweden. UP’s other Swedish Creative Hubs include Stockholm, Uppsala, and Copenhagen + Malmö – making Gothenburg the fourth in Sweden, with 14 others around the globe including New York, Shanghai, Dubai and Sydney, Australia.
To find out more about UP Gothenburg, or have a chat about a current challenge, please call or mail Camilla Nordström at +46 708 226032 or camilla@upthereeverywhere.com.
