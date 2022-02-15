EvoCharge Announces New Consumer EV Charging Station Ecommerce Store
The new consumer store simplifies the purchasing selection for Home Level 2 charging stations in addition to the existing commercial account business site.
This website redesign makes it easy for consumers to learn more and to make purchases, and for our business clients to configure solutions for their customers’ applications.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoCharge®, an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new online store at www.evocharge.com. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy navigation to help EV drivers, residential and commercial property owners, and EV charging station installers find the right solutions to suit their needs.
— Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for EvoCharge
"With electric vehicle adoption increasing rapidly, we’re thrilled to debut the new EvoCharge website for consumers and business customers who are looking for industry-leading Level 2 EV charging stations and cable management solutions," said Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for EvoCharge. "This website redesign makes it easy for consumers to learn more and to make purchases, and for our business clients to configure solutions for their customers’ applications."
The refreshed EvoCharge website is rich with product features for home and commercial businesses, informative articles, incentive program links, frequently asked questions, and online chat for quick answers. Users can also utilize the Build a Charger tool to find the charging station that fits their needs, and the EV Charge Time tool to find out how quickly their EV will charge with a Level 2 EvoCharge station. Visitors are encouraged to explore the online store at www.evocharge.com.
About EvoCharge
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.
Sandy Stoffel
EvoCharge
Marketinginquiries@phillipsandtemro.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn