HIP Video Promo presents: BOSCO taps into Americana and Country with "Wicked Woods" video

BOSCO takes us on a journey of profound lyricism & cascading instrumentals in "Wicked Woods", which honors those we lost in fighting for our country's freedom.

POCATELLO, IDAHO, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storytelling is not an easy craft by any means. It requires the ability to captivate the audience’s attention in a way that taps into their psyche. For Idaho-based Americana/Country/Blues artist BOSCO, it serves as an integral part of his musicality. His discography settles somewhere between the familiar and the unknown, always pushing the boundaries to bring his narrative to life. Encounter a journey of profound lyricism and cascading instrumentals in BOSCO’s latest hit, “Wicked Woods,” for a new perspective on the biggest life lessons.

“Wicked Woods” taps into BOSCO’s Americana/Country discography, highlighting his versatility and range. His ability to pull a diverse range of emotion with lyrical honesty is what makes BOSCO a stand-out musician. “Wicked Woods” explores the implication of war and stolen youth. It honors those we have lost in protecting our freedom and the families who have struggled to hold it together. It’s a poignant musical masterpiece that gives insight into the talents of BOSCO.

More BOSCO on HIP Video Promo

More BOSCO on his website

More BOSCO on Facebook