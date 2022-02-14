An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions is slated to attend one of the industry’s biggest events of the year.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Adora POS today invited everyone to join the company at the 38th Annual International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas in March.

“We are very excited to attend the International Pizza Expo this year,” said Kevin Wendland, President, and spokesperson for Adora POS, a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to efficiently manage your restaurant business.

The 38th Annual International Pizza Expo will showcase top suppliers, education, and competitions dedicated to the pizza industry from March 22-24.

“Join Adora POS at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas at Booth #1453,” Wendland said.

As for additional reasons to attend the event, Wendland pointed out that it gives attendees the opportunity to connect with exhibitors and attendees from the U.S. and abroad.

Regarding the event itself, the Pizza Expo is the annual gathering for every element of the industry. In addition to meeting vendors and finding new suppliers, attendees can also network with fellow pizzeria owners and managers who face similar challenges in different markets.

In addition, attendees will be able to learn from successful peers who give pizza-making demonstrations and offer advice on business-related topics in the seminars. Join the fun at the special events hosted by Pizza Expo.

For more information, please visit adorapos.com/about and adorapos.com/services.

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

