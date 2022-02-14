vRealm Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
vRealm Tutoring was accepted into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program.RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- vRealm Tutoring - providing personalized virtual tutoring services to students all across the world, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.
“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Tutoring companies like vRealm can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for vRealm and believe they will do well at Newchip.”
“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to build a strongly motivated team, which will take our company to the next level, says Ali Aldubaisi, CEO and Founder of vRealm. We want to build the most student-centered team to help each individual reach their full academic potential.
vRealm is a virtual tutoring platform empowering students to reach their full academic potential through personalized instruction. It was founded by Ali Aldubaisi, a Neuroscience graduate from George Mason University, at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
vRealm is on a mission to transform the way students learn by combining our expertise in human-centered design and cognitive learning theory to create a personalized teaching experience. For more information on our company, tutoring services or to sign up for a free consultation session visit https://thevrealm.com/.
About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.
