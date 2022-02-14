St Johnsbury Barracks / Fire Investigation

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation –Concord, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – St Johnsbury Barracks

Vermont State Police Case #22A4000836

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi and Assistant State Fire Marshal Timothy Angell- Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: February 8, 2022 – February 9, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 398 Grist Mill Pit Rd Concord, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 9, 2022, at approximately 1300 hours, the Concord Fire Chief Richard Fisher contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) and provided information pertaining to a camper trailer that was located at 398 Grist Mill Pit Rd in Concord, VT that had caught on fire.

The Concord Fire Department did not respond to the location as the camper trailer had already burned and was only smoldering by the time they had been notified. The camper trailer was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

FEIU members responded to Concord and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious. The camper trailer sustained extensive damage from fire, heat, and smoke. An accurate damaged estimate is not available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop A – East

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

Office: (802) 334-8881

Fax: (802) 334-4739

Email: Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov