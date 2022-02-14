St Johnsbury Barracks / Fire Investigation
Incident/ Fire Investigation –Concord, Vermont
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT
VERMONT STATE POLICE – St Johnsbury Barracks
Vermont State Police Case #22A4000836
INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation
FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi and Assistant State Fire Marshal Timothy Angell- Division of Fire Safety
CONTACT# 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: February 8, 2022 – February 9, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: 398 Grist Mill Pit Rd Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 9, 2022, at approximately 1300 hours, the Concord Fire Chief Richard Fisher contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) and provided information pertaining to a camper trailer that was located at 398 Grist Mill Pit Rd in Concord, VT that had caught on fire.
The Concord Fire Department did not respond to the location as the camper trailer had already burned and was only smoldering by the time they had been notified. The camper trailer was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.
FEIU members responded to Concord and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious. The camper trailer sustained extensive damage from fire, heat, and smoke. An accurate damaged estimate is not available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Vermont State Police
Fire and Explosion Unit
BCI Troop A – East
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
Office: (802) 334-8881
Fax: (802) 334-4739
Email: Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov