Kirksville License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY

The Kirksville License Office, located at 105 W Potter Ave., opened today at 8 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Kirksville License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call 660-665-0292.

The management contract for the Kirksville License Office was awarded to Doug & Cheri Galaske, LLC on Dec. 17, 2021. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

###

