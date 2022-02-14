Board of Professional Conduct Files Disciplinary Recommendations

The Board of Professional Conduct has filed five disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Four reports recommend discipline for attorneys charged with professional misconduct. One report recommends denying the reinstatement of a suspended attorney.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument.

Objections are not permitted in a case submitted upon consideration of a consent-to-discipline agreement, and oral arguments are not scheduled in reinstatement proceedings.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Court should be directed to the Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Butler County

Butler County Bar Association v. Dennis Charles Mahoney Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0155 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Butler County Bar Association v. Scott Nicholas Blauvelt Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0149 Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension

Cuyahoga County

Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association v. Myron Parnell Watson Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0152 Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

Franklin County Disciplinary Counsel v. Jessica Anne Mager (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0154 Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed

Lorain and Trumbull counties

In re Reinstatement of Robert Lawrence Johnson; Lorain and Trumbull County Bar Associations, Relators Supreme Court Case No. 2014-0136 Recommendation: Deny reinstatement