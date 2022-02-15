Industry 4.0 and the Future Factories of UAE
Creating dialogue to shape the industrial ecosystem and strategy of UAE through innovations from across the world.ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturing, like any other industry, is going through a rapid pace of change. Today, manufacturers are striving to do more with less through increasing efficiency, reducing costs, as well as enhancing the quality of products with the help of technology. The sector is going through a major transformation which is widely considered as the fourth industrial revolution. This transformation identified by terms such as Industry 4.0, Smart Manufacturing is resulting in increased investments in digital technologies enabling autonomy and better decision making.
Convergent Global, a leader in developing and creating business and knowledge platforms for active dialogue in the field of Technology and Industry 4.0 is set to be hosting the Future Factory Show across the Middle East, North Africa, and India to enable continued dialogue between the key decision-makers, regulators, influencers shaping the industrial ecosystem.
Amit Malvankar, the Managing Director of Convergent Global stated that “Following through on the success of the 1st edition of the Future Factory Show that was conducted in 2019 in Riyadh KSA in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources KSA & the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones “MODON”, focused on driving sustained and continued industrial development & manufacturing excellence dialogue and progress. The 2nd Annual of the Future Factory Show will take place on 22nd & 23rd February at the Grand Hyatt in Abu Dhabi. This focussed industrial and manufacturing conference in 2022 is being hosted as part of a series to take place in UAE, Egypt, India, and finally, conclude in Saudi Arabia. We are all set to kick off the series in Abu Dhabi. This prestigious event with C-level Decision Makers from over 100 Factories, Thought Leaders, and Key Stakeholders from Governments, Port Authorities, and Industrial Cities will discuss key issues and opportunities like Industrial Diversification, Sustainability, Digitalization, Robotics, Emerging Technologies, Automation, Collaboration, and Innovation.”
He also noted that “Our aim is not just to create dialogue that will shape the industrial ecosystem, we also intend to showcase the latest technologies and solutions from the top innovators from across the world that will enable the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector. Some of the key players in the digitalization space that are participating include GE Digital, Epicor, Infor, and other innovators in this space.”
“We additionally are also felicitating awards – The categories include Future Factory Award, The Women Empowerment Award, The CEO of the year award and Supply Chain Excellence award.”, he added. The Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate the efforts of Leadership and transformation of those factories and manufacturing companies that invest in Innovation, Leadership, Growth, Supply chain excellence, Industry Automation, and Digitalization.
He concluded that “The mission of the Show and awards is to foster and promote digital and automation adoption to implement and create factories and Industrial Ecosystems of the Future.”
Andrew D'Souza
Convergent Global
andrewd@convergent.group