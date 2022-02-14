Submit Release
Clayton License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY

The Clayton License Office, located at 141 N Meramec Ave., Suite 201, opened on Jan. 26, 2022. For office hours and days of operation for the Clayton License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call 314-499-7223.

The management contract for the Clayton License Office was awarded to Esto Vir Foundation on Nov. 15, 2021. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

###

