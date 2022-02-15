Submit Release
Benefitfocus Alumni Launch SwellChat to Bring Human Magic Back to Benefits

World’s First Telebenefits Solution Combines Video Conferencing and Industry-Specific Features to Create Better Benefit Outcomes

CHARLESTON, SC, US, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefitfocus Cofounder Shawn Jenkins, former Benefitfocus SVP Jessica Brewer, and former Benefitfocus VP Greg Monn, today announced the launch of SwellChat℠, the world’s first telebenefits solution. SwellChat combines video conferencing technology and industry-specific features to help benefit professionals provide personalized benefits consultations at scale.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to be a benefits professional,” said Jessica Brewer, SwellChat CEO. “The current job market is amplifying the critical role of benefits administrators, and widespread adoption of video meetings has given brokers the ability to build better customer relationships without the cost of travel. One blocker, however, to better benefit outcomes is wrong-fit benefit selection. With 33 percent of employees ages 18 to 34 regretting their benefit choice, SwellChat believes it is critical to put the expert back into the benefits selection process(1).”

Through SwellChat, benefit professionals can enhance automated enrollment and management systems with secure, HIPAA compliant video conferencing built specifically for benefits. SwellChat requires no downloads or plugins, and users can access meetings from any browser on any device.

By adding benefit-specific features such as a configurable pre-meeting education room and a business associate agreement (BAA) with every account, SwellChat creates an extensible space for one-to-one benefits conversations at scale. Eighty-two percent of U.S. consumers want more human interaction(2), and with SwellChat, benefit professionals can give consumers what they want while maximizing their return on relationships (RoR).

“Today, millions of Americans use telemedicine to receive personalized care in the comfort of their own home,” said SwellChat Cofounder Shawn Jenkins. “Yet, when people select their benefits—one of the most important decisions someone can make—they’re expected to do it alone. At SwellChat, we believe it’s time to change that.”

About SwellChat
SwellChat℠ is the world’s first telebenefits solution designed to empower service-obsessed benefits professionals to engage, educate, and retain customers and employees. For more information, visit https://swell.chat/.

1. https://www.jellyvision.com/wp-content/uploads/2017-ALEX-Benefits-Communication-Survey.pdf
2. pwc.com/us/en/advisory-services/publications/consumer-intelligence-series/pwc-consumer-intelligence-series-customer-experience.pdf

