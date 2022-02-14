Thanks for 45 Years, Let’s Keep the Music Playing!

Feb 14, 2022

For 45 years we have been moving and grooving, and it is time to party! So, we have created a playlist to celebrate.

Since 1977, we have been spinning nothing but the greatest hits, and we have done it together! We Are Family and with that Eye of the Tiger, we have overcome various challenges and will overcome whatever the future holds.

We have Known When to Hold Them and Known When to Fold Them, and we have made 45 years look as easy as the ABCs. We have gotten Physical about molding the landscape of the food retail business. We even did the Twist and Shout in the halls of Congress, and they knew we meant business when it comes to the food retail industry. When families across the nation were Rocking Lobster and looked for family meal insights, FMI was there to assist.

We have always continued to give back any way we see possible. By donating to disaster relief funds, funding various charitable organizations, and by adapting our practices and functionality, we have reached out and touched over 100 million homes. Signed, Sealed, and Delivered, FMI can be counted on by our members, Together Forever!

Everyone is welcome to sing along, and our dance card is always open .

So, pop open a bottle of some Red Red Wine, throw on some dancing shoes, and let's keep on cranking out the Good Times! We look forward to being Together Again, but until then, cheers to 45 more years! Someone place a 45 on the turntable and turn up the music, it's time to Celebrate!