TechEx to Welcome First In-Person Tech Expo Following Covid-19
After 2 years off, the Blockchain Expo North America 2022 will return to Santa Clara Convention Center on 11-12 May.
I am thrilled to be returning and platforming, in-person, some inspirational and creative experts within the Blockchain ecosystem and contributing to the space where new innovations can be formed”SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's largest Blockchain Expo returns, in-person, following two years of hugely successful virtual events during the pandemic. Engaging with the likes of Pfizer and Meta, Blockchain Expo North America 2022 promises to be a valuable addition to the calendar as the technology sector continues to emerge following the pandemic.
— Isabel Tuxworth-Twist
Whilst the past 2 years hasn't been short of Zoom meetings, online webinars and virtual events, their inability to replicate the experience of in-person relationship building and face to face interactions is unquestionable.
Exhibitors and delegates alike are keen to get back to the networking opportunities and experiences that only in person events can provide. With an expected turn out of over 6000+ guests, and showcasing over 250+ speakers and over 150+ exhibitors, the Blockchain Expo North America 2022 promises to deliver on invaluable in-person, relationship building opportunities.
This year's installment is set to cover the newest developments in the Blockchain Ecosystem and the successful practical application of the latest in Blockchain technologies.
From data management during the Covid-19 vaccination response program, through to the increasing number of cross border payments as we return to a globalized society, Blockchain offers a huge potential in the support of the economies development post-pandemic. Blockchain is increasingly finding new and innovative applications and is therefore at the forefront of the future of enterprise technology.
Blockchain Expo 2022 brings two days of top-level content from leading brands, embracing and developing cutting edge blockchain applications.
Confirmed speakers for this year’s Expo have been announced including:
Flora Nanda, Blockchain Technology Lead at Pfizer
Sachin Rege, Global CIO at Wells Fargo
Ram Gujjula, Head of Systems and Processes - Crypto, Blockchain, Commerce & Payments at Meta
2022 Event Dates:
- TechEx North America | Santa Clara | 11th-12th May 2022
- TechEx Europe | RAI Amsterdam | 20th-21st September 2022
- TechEx Global | Olympia London | 1st-2nd December 2022
Richard Blythe
Encore Media Group Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn