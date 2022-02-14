Arizona Celebrates 110 Years of Statehood

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today issued the following statement in honor of Arizona Statehood Day:

“On this day 110 years ago, President William Howard Taft made Arizona the 48th state of the Union. As he signed the Arizona Statehood Bill, President Taft said ‘I hope to see the valleys of the new state teeming with prosperity and afford homes to many thousands of people.’

“Eleven decades later, and that’s certainly the case. Arizona’s economy is roaring. People are voting with their feet and moving here in droves. We’re a top destination for families, jobs and businesses.

“We live in the most beautiful state in the nation, full of endless possibility, opportunity and optimism. We aim high and think big. Our way is tried and true. We will keep Arizona – Arizona.”

WHEREAS, on February 14, 1912, after forty-nine years as a U.S. territory, President William Howard Taft signed the Arizona Statehood Act, making Arizona the forty-eighth and last of the contiguous states to enter the Union of the United States of America; and

WHEREAS, news of Arizona’s statehood was telegraphed to the people of Arizona, Governor George W.P. Hunt was inaugurated and the Legislature was called into its first session; and

WHEREAS, for 110 years, people have come to make Arizona their home, drawn by its striking landscapes, rich history and proud heritage, unlimited opportunities, warm hospitality and the chance to be part of a prosperous and dynamic state; and

WHEREAS, Arizona Statehood Day affords Arizonans an opportunity to celebrate our pioneer spirit, immense diversity and cherished traditions; and

WHEREAS, Statehood Day 2022 encourages all citizens to take an active role in commemorating Arizona’s strong foundations and great accomplishments, as well as to look toward new opportunities and the bright future ahead.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim February 14, 2022, as ARIZONA STATEHOOD DAY and encourage citizens to participate in all activities in recognition thereof.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and

caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

GOVERNOR

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this eighth day of February in

the year Two Thousand and Twenty-Two and of the Independence of

the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Sixth.

ATTEST:

SECRETARY OF STATE

