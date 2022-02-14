Nano Drones Market Advances Allow For Complex Missions

Nano Drones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Nano Drones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global nano drones market trends include growing technological advancements. In recent years, nano-drone technology has advanced intensely, allowing them to fly faster and deeper than ever before, as well as carry out complex surveillance missions. For instance, in December 2020, BAE Systems, a UK-based aerospace company in collaboration with UAVTEK, a UK-based drone manufacturer developed a super lightweight bug drone based on nanotechnology. The bug is a nano-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that weighs 196g, about the same as a smartphone, has a 40-minute battery life, and a range of 2 kilometers. During a recent Army Warfighting Experiment (AWE) program conducted by the Ministry of Defence's Future Capability Unit, it was the only nano-UAV capable of surviving the harsh weather.

The increasing adoption of nano-drones by military bodies is contributing to the nano drones industry growth. Nano drones are being employed as a major military asset due to their ability to integrate a lot of capabilities into a small form factor. For instance, in May 2020, FLIR Systems, Inc., a US-based company that specializes in the design and production of thermal imaging cameras and sensors declared that it has been granted an extra $20.6 million deal from the USA Army to deliver its FLIR Black Hornet Nano-UAV Systems. Furthermore, in December 2020, the British army has purchased 30 nano bug drones to allow soldiers to spy on targets up to 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) away, marking the latest move in the contentious use of unmanned aerial vehicles by the military (UAVs).

Read more on the Global Nano Drones Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nano-drones-global-market-report

The global nano drones market size is expected to grow from $0.99 billion in 2021 to $1.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies adapting to the new normal through the COVID-19 pandemic. The global nano drones market share is expected to reach $3.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.8%.

Major players covered in the global nano drones market are AeroVironment Inc., Aerix Drone, Extreme Fliers, Drona Aviation Pvt Ltd, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co. Ltd, Mota Group Inc., Parrot SA, Prox Dynamics, Skyrocket Toys LLC, Horizon Hobby, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems, Dajiang Innovation Technology Co., BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Thales Group, and Textron.

North America was the largest region in the nano drones market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nano drones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global nano drones market research report is segmented by type into fixed wing nano drones, rotor nano drones, flapping wing nano drones, others, by payload into camera, control systems, tracking systems, others, by end user into consumer, military or law enforcement, others.

Nano Drones Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Fixed Wing Nano Drones, Rotor Nano Drones, Flapping Wing Nano Drones), By Payload (Camera, Control Systems, Tracking Systems), By End User (Consumer, Military Or Law Enforcement) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a nano drones market overview, forecast nano drones market size and growth for the whole market, nano drones market segments, geographies, nano drones market trends, nano drones market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Nano Drones Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5318&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Drone Platform Service, MRO, Training And Education), By Duration of Service (Short Duration Service, Long Duration Service), By Solution (Enterprise Solutions, Point Solutions), By Application (Aerial Photography And Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition and Analytics, Mapping And Surveying, 3D Modeling, Inspection And Environmental Monitoring), By End Use Industry (Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Utility And Power) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drone-package-delivery-global-market-report

Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Blade Drone, Hybrid Drone), By Technology (Remotely Operated Drone, Semi-Autonomous Drone, Autonomous Drone), By Application (Hobbyist & Gaming, Aerial Photography) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-drones-global-market-report

Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2022 – By Drone Type (Fixed Wing Drones, Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones), By Weight (Less Than 1 Kg, 1 Kg to 2Kg), By Application (E-commerce, Quick-service Restaurants (QSR), Healthcare) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/delivery-drones-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/