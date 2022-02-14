Companies In The Anticoagulants Market Focus On Clinical Trials To Lower The Risk Of COVID-19

Anticoagulants Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ongoing clinical trials of anticoagulant treatments for COVID-19 are shaping the global anticoagulants market. Major companies operating in the anticoagulants sector are concentrating on establishing clinical trials of anticoagulant medications to lower the risk of COVID-19 related blood clotting in adults. For instance, in March 2021, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the USA has started the final of three Phase III clinical trials of blood thinners (anticoagulants) to prohibit life-threatening blood clots in elderly people with COVID-19. The ACTIV-4 trials will help to resolve concerns about the use of anticoagulants also known as antithrombotic in the treatment for COVID-19.

The increasing cardiovascular diseases are a key factor driving the growth of the anticoagulants market over the coming years. CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) are a category of heart and blood vessel problems. Cardiovascular diseases are the primary, source of death worldwide with low- and middle-income nations accounting for three-quarters of CVD deaths. Anticoagulation pharmacotherapy known as direct oral anticoagulants is used to minimize thrombosis in a variety of cardiovascular situations. Heart attacks and strokes were responsible for 85% of these deaths. According to the anticoagulants market research, the increasing cardiovascular diseases drive the growth of the anticoagulants market.

Read more on the Global Anticoagulants Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anticoagulants--global-market-report

The global anticoagulants market size is expected to grow from $36.50 billion in 2021 to $40.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global anticoagulant market share is expected to reach $56.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%.

Major players covered in the global anticoagulants industry are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Mylan, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Otsuka and Leo Pharma.

North America was the largest region in the anticoagulants market in 2021. The regions covered in the anticoagulants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global anticoagulants industry analysis market report is segmented by drug class into factor Xa Inhibitor, Heparin and LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist, Others, By Route of Administration into Oral Anticoagulant, Injectable Anticoagulant, By Distribution Channel into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, By Application into Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation or Flutter, Coronary Artery Disease, Others, By End-User into Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Others.

Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Class (Factor Xa Inhibitor, Heparin And LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist), By Route Of Administration (Oral Anticoagulant, Injectable Anticoagulant), By Distribution Channel ( Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), By Application (Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation Or Flutter, Coronary Artery Disease ), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers )– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a anticoagulants market overview, forecast anticoagulants market size and growth for the whole market, anticoagulants market segments, geographies, anticoagulants market trends, anticoagulants market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Anticoagulants Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5230&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2021 - By Test Type (Antibody Screening, Cross-Matching Tests, ABO Tests, Antigen Typing, HLA Typing), By Product (Instruments, Reagents And Kits), By Techniques (Serology Tests, Molecular Tests), By End User (Hospital Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories And Blood Banks), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-group-typing-global-market-report

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Instruments and Kits, Reagents), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Plasma Fractionation Companies), By Technology (Western Blot, ELISA, Nucleic Acid Amplification, Fluorescence Assay, Rapid Test), By Application (Blood Grouping, Disease Screening), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-transfusion-diagnostics-global-market-report

Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Blood Cancer Type (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma), By Drugs (Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Velcade (Bortezomib), Tasigna (Nilotinib), Pomalyst (Pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin)), By Treatment Approaches (Key Findings, Chemotherapeutic, MAbs/Targeted Therapies, Immunotherapeutic), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

