Drees & Sommer Launches Asia Pacific Hub to Cater to Growing Demand

Singapore Skyline Drees & Sommer office opening Singapore Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner, Drees & Sommer and Managing Director Asia Pacific Drees & Sommer

International construction and real estate company Drees & Sommer opens its doors in Singapore, in addition to existing offices in China.

With our newly opened office in Singapore, we are enhancing our existing presence in Asia. We bring a winning combination of German quality and local expertise to deliver future-shaping solutions.” — Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner, Drees & Sommer

SINGAPORE, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new regional hub will serve the increasing demand from international clients, particularly on sustainability and digitisation. It will provide a collaborative platform by identifying market gaps and devising tangible solutions to the challenges faced by the industry across planning, construction, and operations.

The Drees & Sommer Asia Pacific team is backed by a global strength of over 4,000 experts, along with the assistance of external strategic partners and start-ups, to develop and implement new disruptive business models. The regional hub will focus on lean project management solutions, sustainability consulting, technical due diligence, specialising in sustainable innovation.

Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner, Drees & Sommer and Managing Director Asia Pacific, says: “With our newly opened office in Singapore, we are excited to come closer to our customers in the region, drawing on our global success record, we aim to bring innovative and sustainable solutions to the Asia Pacific region”

The newly launched hub brings together specialists from various industry disciplines as a single interdisciplinary unit. They bring expertise on client advisory services from early feasibility studies all the way to operation and revitalisation of buildings to maximise a comfortable user experience, energy efficiency, sustainability, return on investment, and overall value of assets. The local presence will enable international clients to identify specific gaps, adapt existing solutions or/and develop new ones tailored to the local market and environment.

Before venturing into Asia Pacific, Stephan Degenhart has been driving key topics in the Middle East for almost 20 years. He explained: “We are operating in an already fast-paced and changing environment. With the ongoing pandemic, the requirement for flexible design, adaptable partnerships and innovative solutions under one sustainable umbrella has never been greater. Having a local presence is imperative to cater to this need.”

Sascha Hempel, Partner at Drees & Sommer, adds: “Drees & Sommer is a client-centric organisation and the focus of the hub is to bring European-quality standards and expertise to the wider Asian markets by simplifying processes and offering more cost-effective solutions to clients globally.”

Drees & Sommer has been a European leader for over 50 years and has been operational in Asia since 2004. With the current growth rate and high volume of projects in the region, the company anticipates the need for further office locations across the Asia Pacific region in the future.

* * *

Drees & Sommer: Your Innovative Partner for Consulting, Planning, Construction and Operation.

As the leading European Consulting, Planning and Project Management enterprise, Drees & Sommer has worked with private and public clients from construction bodies to investors on all types of real estate and infrastructure projects – both analogue and digital – for over 50 years. With its pioneering and future-shaping consulting, the company offers solutions for successful buildings, high-return portfolios, powerful infrastructure, and liveable cities. 4,000 employees in interdisciplinary teams based at 46 locations worldwide support clients across a wide spectrum of sectors. All the services provided by the partner-run company take into consideration both economic and ecological concerns. Drees & Sommer calls this holistic approach ‘the blue way’. Drees & Sommer commenced operations in Asia in 2004 and has been bringing innovative solutions to the country’s real estate and hospitality sectors with unparalleled expertise and experience.

The Blue Way, by Drees & Sommer. A film with a difference