PilotsGlobal opens new representative office in Hong Kong, reinforces commitment to Asia-Pacific
HONG KONG, SAR, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PilotsGlobal, Inc., a Delaware based Pilot recruitment firm, inaugurated today its new representative office in Hong Kong to strengthen its presence and reinforce its commitment to the Asia-Pacific region.
Artem Sagan, CEO of PilotsGlobal, said that the presence of PilotsGlobal in Asia-Pacific is a natural step in increasing PilotsGlobal’s activity in the region.
“There are great opportunities for PilotsGlobal in Asia-Pacific, and this new office in Hong Kong is essential to consolidating our product offerings and continuing to provide even closer support to our customers in the region.”
PilotsGlobal, a U.S. based global company, has been serving numerous airlines and business aviation carriers in Asia-Pacific since the Company launched in 2021, providing them with Pilot recruitment assistance.
“We are looking to expand beyond the Unites States, Canadian, and European markets that we originally operated in. We are seeing a growing demand along with promising long term outlook for our services in Asia-Pacific, while the current timing provided us with a perfect opportunity to strengthen our position in the region”, said Sagan.
The firm has been bullish with customer acquisition since its start, onboarding multiple major airlines as well as business aviation clients in recent months.
About PilotsGlobal:
PilotsGlobal is an American Pilot employment website helping connect aviators seeking career opportunities with prospective employers. The Company serves global markets with a primary focus on the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and the Asia-Pacific.
Artem Sagan
PilotsGlobal, Inc.
artem@pilotsglobal.com