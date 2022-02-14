Sabrina Protic -- Featured Author in Upcoming Book, Wellness for Winners
The Remedy to Losing Money and Your Power
Financial Wellness is Power. When you lose control of that power, you may experience an unhealthy state of mental and physical weakness.”BRANDON, FLORIDA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabrina Protic, Financial Coach at World Class Partners Associates, is a featured contributor in the book Wellness for Winners. Action Takers Publishing is pleased to announce on February 15, 2022, the company will launch the book, Wellness for Winners. This book is a compilation of expert advice on how to achieve success and wellness in all areas of life. As a featured author, Sabrina's contribution will help you achieve financial success. Look for her chapter titled “The Remedy to Losing Money and Your Power.” Sabrina’s chapter highlights the emotional and mental benefits of being in control of your financial well-being.
— Sabrina Protic
As a Financial Coach, Certified life coach, and author of the book, Growing Ageless: Think Young Live Younger, Sabrina is passionate about educating and empowering her community while helping women grow successful businesses together. She founded WEE Women Entrepreneurial Empowerment which strives for continuous opportunities for women; helping them to expand their networks, develop relationships, and grow their business. Sabrina is also the co-founder of the Sharper Woman Newsletter. The newsletter was created as a resource to help women live longer, younger, stronger, and smarter lives utilizing the power of information that will empower them for their future endeavors - whether they be professional or personal! Sabrina is also the COO of Thriving Women Network and co-host of Thriving Women Talk Show and Uncomfortable Conversation Show, streaming live on e360TV.com. She invites you to watch their new shows Amp Sports Talk, Book-ish, and Financial Freedom.
“Financial Wellness is Power. When you lose control of that power, you may experience an unhealthy state of mental and physical weakness. The symptoms may include headaches, loss of appetite, overeating, body aches, brain fog, nervousness, anxiety, edginess, and isolation. In some cases, loss of financial power has taken a toll on relationships, family, friends, and business associates. Have you ever felt the strain of not being in control financially?” Sabrina Protic, excerpt from Wellness for Winners.
Wellness for Winners is a compilation of expert advice from some of the world's most inspirational people. If you're looking to achieve wellness and success in all areas of your life, this is the book for you! You will read uplifting stories of 30 women and men who share their personal journeys of how they turned their challenges into wins. After being faced with challenge after challenge, they have created more success, happiness, and wellness. Each journey is unique and is intended to encourage you to reach your goals. Action Takers Publishing is honored to have Sabrina Protic as one of the contributing authors in this book. The book will be available in both paperback and ebook format at all major online bookstore resellers. Get your copy of Wellness for Winners at www.wellnessforwinners.com.
