Flatfee Closes $1.33M Pre-Seed Round for a Managed Marketplace for Global Administrative Services

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flatfee (flatfeecorp.com) announces the close of a $1.33 million pre-seed financing round by Bixin Ventures to support rapid international expansion. Flatfee is a back-office support marketplace that enables small to mid-sized companies (SMBs) to expand operations globally. Its customers include e-commerce sellers, digital goods merchants, and other globally operating companies.

Flatfee's CEO Ning Zhang said “[t]raditional law firms, accounting firms, and HR companies do not support the fast-growing small business community that is rapidly going global. Flatfee is uniquely positioned to enable even the smallest companies to expand with budget certainty.”

The pace of globalization for the physical and digital goods increased during the pandemic. The labor supply struggled to keep up and meet this demand and there is a clear need for reliable service providers in foreign countries. SMBs find themselves selling or hiring internationally without reliable legal, accounting, and HR infrastructure as they expand in other countries. Flatfee is focused on this unmet need.

Bixin Capital’s partner Mustafa Yilham said “Flatfee gives clients simple, practical, and affordable solutions to aid their global expansion without breaking the bank or wasting valuable time identifying supporting teams. At the same time, it is creating an innovative platform and standardized managed service processes for the service industry freelancers around the globe.”

