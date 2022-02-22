Now Anyone Can Harness the Power of Artificial Intelligence for Sports Predictions with Pine Sports

Sports Analytics & AI Modeling Platform

“The problem is that users right now don't have the ability to create custom, predictive modeling using artificial intelligence anywhere. Pine Sports is Solving that problem.” — Mike Yam

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence is everywhere - web search, online shopping, chatbots, in smart cities, homes, cars, and more… But one could never have imagined that the same technology can be used to predict the outcome of a game or what a player is likely to do in a certain scenario.

What if users were empowered to project what an individual player will do in a game? How would it impact decisions related to sports betting and fantasy? With the help of powerful tools, users can find the answers they want in just a few clicks.

High-school friends Vijay Dewan and Mike Yam founded Pine Sports in 2020. The website is dedicated to providing cutting-edge & easy-to-interpret analytics and AI tools for users to gain insights & analytics about their favorite sports.

The platform has three main verticals:

The ‘Stories’ section enables users to share what they learned from using AI and machine learning tools with a community of sports enthusiasts from around the world. Users can also hold discussions & debates around data that they have obtained with the help of tools available in the Explore & Predict sections.



The ‘Explore’ section enables users to analyze sports data with the same cutting-edge technology used by Silicon Valley tech companies and large New York hedge funds. With just the click of a few buttons, users can project player stats & fantasy points for upcoming games.

The ‘Predict’ section enables users to build their own AI models to predict winners, winners against the spread & over-under. All a user has to do is pick a sport and select the parameters they want the AI to analyze. The AI will do the rest.

The site is available for all users free of charge. Since 2020, the website has been used to make over 15,000 custom AI models. The founders are proud that they are able to bring AI within the reach of regular sports fans.

In the words of the founders, “We're the only platform that allows users to use artificial intelligence to create their very own custom predictive models, as well as come up with player production and fantasy and prop stats.”

In the coming years, the founders hope to continue to build a strong community on the platform as well as on Discord, where it already has hundreds of active contributors. More than the numbers, they aim