World’s First Fully Convertible Travel Bag Launches on Indiegogo

DRiiBE aims to revolutionize travel bag industry with its innovative designBASEL, SWITZERLAND, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This February 8, DRiiBE, a sustainable travel gear brand from Switzerland, officially launched its revolutionary travel bag, DAKOTA. A fully convertible travel bag with 27 unique features that quickly transforms from a spacious backpack to a stylish daypack or an elegant handbag.
Inspired by the very nature of travel and the most common issues associated with travel bags, DAKOTA designers at DRiiBE dedicated over a year to a research and development phase, testing all possible feature combinations until they were certain they achieved the most advanced and convenient travel bag.
By designing DAKOTA, DRiiBE managed to combine three absolutely different bags in one elegant design with a truly groundbreaking functionality to help to reduce the number of production cycles and the number of bags travelers need to bring with them. When switching from one version of the bag to another, it is nearly impossible to notice it is the same bag: No one will suspect the backpack you arrived with at the hotel is the very same handbag you are taking with you to dinner.
DAKOTA is made of sustainable materials such as Global Recycling Standard (GRS) compliant RPET fabric and a DMF-free water-based PU leather, which is 100% vegan and meets the highest sustainability standards in the industry, being truly chemical-free and producing no water waste or exhaust gasses.
DAKOTA’s pocket system offers unparalleled functionality: Most of its pockets are designed so you don’t have to empty them when switching from one version of the bag to another; all of your belongings are instantly available. The smart quick access pockets offer an effortless experience both for left- and right-hand users, making any travel essentials easily accessible no matter how you are carrying your backpack.
Throughout Indiegogo campaign, two levels of DAKOTA product bundles will be available at special pricing for early backers:
• DAKOTA Essential Pack, featuring 3-in-1 convertible DAKOTA bag in sand or black color with three essential accessories;
• DAKOTA Premium Pack, featuring 3-in-1 convertible DAKOTA bag in sand or black color with five tailor-made accessories.
More details about the product and the campaign are available at: https://igg.me/at/DAKOTA-3-in-1-convertible-bag
About DRiiBE:
Founded in 2019, DRiiBE is a sustainable travel gear brand based in Basel, Switzerland. DRiiBE produces and sells design-forward travel bags and clothes, with a strong focus on quality and sustainability. The brand’s mission is to improve the way people travel through smart products that adapt to different situations. DRiiBE’s sustainability commitment lies in using recycled materials, "+ in 1" design and constantly looking for the most environmentally friendly production methods. DRiiBE is committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence by donating part of its profits to shelters and organizations that help survivors escape violence.
