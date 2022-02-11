Submit Release
President of Uzbekistan receives the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

UZBEKISTAN, February 11 - On February 11, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, who is in Uzbekistan on a working visit.

Issues of further developing and deepening multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were discussed at the meeting.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov conveyed to the President of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Measures taken by the governments of the two countries to ensure the practical implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan during the summit in December last year were considered at the meeting.

The main attention was paid to the formation of favorable conditions for the growth of trade turnover and the balance of its indicators, the acceleration of new industrial cooperation projects and the creation of logistics centers, the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in the water, energy and transport-communication spheres, intensification of interregional contacts and cultural-humanitarian exchange.

Source: UzA

