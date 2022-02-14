Sheboygan.com Is Available For Acquisition
Rarely is a pure City.com brand available at this price point.
City domain sales range from $75,000 to $1M+++. Sheboygan.com is priced at a fraction of similar comp sales, the Buyer will have the ability to monetize this domain for generations to come.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This super premium geo domain name is back on the market, with a discounted price point that will make the acquisition favorable for local Sheboygan media, newspaper, digital agencies, organizations, entrepreneurs that desire to promote all of the great things about Sheboygan, but also domain investors and developers.
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO of Geocentric Media
The Sheboygan 2020 census shows 49,929 residents, with 118,034 in the Sheboygan metropolitan area. The Sheboygan area is home some of the best golf destinations in the world, led by Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. Whistling Straits hosted the 2004, 2010 and 2015 PGA Championship; the 2007 US Senior Open, and recently the 2021 Ryder Cup.
Located on the western shore of Lake Michigan, its popular surfing culture has earned Sheboygan nickname “The Malibu of the Midwest.” Located 50 miles north of Milwaukee, and 64 miles south of Green Bay, Sheboygan offers the following, according to the official government site:
“Sheboygan is the “Spirit on The Lake.” From breathtaking views of Lake Michigan with two miles of sandy beaches to world-class sailing and premier charter fishing, our coastal community has a lot to offer. For time spent out of the water, our historic downtown district boasts unique shopping, dining, and entertainment that’ll please the whole family. The City of Sheboygan is home to 36 beautiful parks totaling 705 acres, nature trails for biking or hiking, and eight miles of paved trails that provide a variety of outdoor recreation options. There’s something for everyone in Sheboygan.”
As the entire world now gets their news, does their research, finds new restaurants, real estate, doctors, lawyers and more DIGITALLY, having the official and exact match City name provides a huge advantage over generically named digital portals. Whether a powerful resource for locals, or a destination and travel portal for visitors and golf package organizers, or a local Sheboygan news source, Sheboygan.com is poised to become THE source for all things related to Sheboygan.
CEO of Geocentric Media, Inc Fred Mercaldo states: "Recent comp prices for City domain sales range from $75,000 to $1M+++. Sheboygan.com is priced at a fraction of similar comp sales, and the Buyer will have the ability to develop and monetize this name for generations to come." Acquisition inquiries to Info@GeocentricMedia.com.
Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media
+1 602-859-3786
email us here