ITShastra reaffirms commitment to cyber governance; completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

About

ITShastra is a global IT services provider with leading capabilities in consulting, software development, testing, design, and next-generation digital solutions. With two decades of experience, the company has unmatched experience in the BFSI (banking, financial services, insurance) sector with more than 3 million hours of hands-on turn-key project management experience. With ISO 9001 and ISO 27000 certifications, ITShastra offers a comprehensive range of services that are powered by Microsoft Azure & AWS-based cloud solutions. Headquartered in Mumbai, India; the company has multiple software development centres across the globe that work as co-innovation hubs for businesses.

About ITShastra