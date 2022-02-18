What's Next After High School for Black and Brown Young Males Annual Symposium
Providing Young Men with Tools to Build a Success-Proof Future, Saturday February 26, 2022 8:30am - 1pm, UIC Student Center 1200 W. Harrison St. Chicago
"When children don't shoot for their dreams, they shoot each other" ”CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dateline: Chicago, IL, Sat, February 26th— TRIO programs, Be inVINCEable along with CHANCE, Latin American Recruitment and Educational Services at UIC will be hosting What’s Next After High School symposium spearheaded by Be inVINCEable at UIC student center. It is a FREE annual symposium that will provide black and brown males with time-tested principles to help them navigate the complexities of life after high school.
— Vincent E. Gray
In a time where black and brown young men are faced with uncertainty, and the complexities of grappling with life after high school. Be inVINCEable Productions, LLC has forged a forum to help Juniors and Seniors strategize a tangible plan for their lives. Surging research suggest that black and brown young men are academically and professionally at risk. Be inVINCEable, a motivational speaking company has teamed up with TRIO to usurp these statistical narratives.
At this time, UIC TRIO and Be inVINCEable is working in tandem to promote career and college readiness for Chicago’s most vulnerable young men. The FREE symposium is designed to help spark the creativity, confidence, and entrepreneurial SWAG (Something We All Got) in the participants, as well as increase young men's self-confidence concerning post-secondary education and vocational opportunities upon graduating from high school. The symposium will help to increase leadership skills, communication skills and empower the young men to come out of their comfort zone, encouraging them to be transparent and vulnerable, while challenging them to dream bigger, take risks and become financially competent. The symposium will help each individual create a concrete plan to help them navigate life after high school. Participants will have opportunities to network with thought leaders and mentors and expand their networking database.
National speakers such as Curtis Hill, Rod Hubbard, Kelly West, and Dr. Jeremiah Johnson will be breaking the century long stereotypes that has been plastered over the lives of black and brown males, which suggest they are unfit to compete academically and professionally at high levels. Corporate mentor matching will connect participants with readily accessible professionals that will help them navigate the complexities of their perspective industry. This is an event that every black and brown Junior and Senior must participate in if you are uncertain about the next steps in life. No better place than to have a transformative summit of this magnitude, Chicago, the home of tomorrow leaders.
What's Next After High School for Black & Brown Young Men Annual Symposium - The Real Conversation