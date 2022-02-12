Earphones and Headphones Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 21.5% between 2021-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- Earphones and Headphones Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Product (Earphones, Headphones), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Gaming, Music & Entertainment) and By Geography
The Global Earphones and Headphones Market is accounted for $34.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $135.64 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The earphones and headphones are electronic audio gadgets that serve the purpose of enhancing the listening experience with the introduction of the active noise cancellation method. These gadgets are a pair of small loudspeakers, with electroacoustic transducers; convert electrical signals into sound. It is capable of connecting in the wired and wireless form, to the source signal. There are a variety of headphones and earphones available, with ease and comfortability to wear. The earphones segment is expected to be the largest share due to the comfort in hearing music, low cost, and compact size. Additionally, earphones provide good passive isolation from external sound, which translates into an immersive music listening experience for the user and is expected to drive the segment. North America is projected to hold the largest share in the market due to the high technology penetration. Companies in this region are focused on investing in R&D and continuous innovation in product development. The Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR due to the high penetration of smartphones and rising disposable income.
Some of the key players profiled in the Earphones and Headphones Market include Alclair Audio, Inc., Apple, Inc., Beats Electronics LLC, Bose Corporation, GN Store Nord A/S, Grado Labs, Harman International Industries, Incorporated, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Logitech International S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Shenzen Cannice Technology Co. Ltd., Shure Incorporated, Skullcandy, Inc., Sony Corporation, Ultimate Ears, LLC, and Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd.
