Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of the United States of America Joe Biden and European leaders on Russia and the situation in Ukraine

CANADA, November 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the European Commission, the European Council, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to discuss the ongoing Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.

The leaders shared their concerns over Russia’s aggressive and destabilizing actions in and around Ukraine, and stressed the need for Russia to engage constructively to find a diplomatic solution to the current tensions. They noted their collective commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister noted the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance, and emphasized the importance of continued coordination, engagement, and dialogue between Allies and partners. The leaders emphasized that any further military incursion into Ukraine would have severe costs and consequences, including through coordinated sanctions.

The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s strong support for Ukraine, which includes military training and capacity building through Operation UNIFIER, and financial assistance to the Government of Ukraine.

The leaders agreed to continue coordinating closely.

